Virginia Drives Electric Virtual Town Hall

to

Online Webinar , Virginia

Virginia recently took significant strides to reduce pollution and accelerate the Commonwealth’s transition to a clean energy economy by passing policies that support electric vehicle adoption, such as the Advanced Clean Car Standards. Now it is time to build on this progress and further solidify Virginia’s future as a leader in advanced transportation and transportation electrification.

Please join Generation180, Virginia Advanced Energy Economy, Climate Cabinet, and the Chesapeake Climate Action Network for a virtual town hall event with Virginia General Assembly members focused on transportation electrification, with special guest Don Hall from the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association. As we prepare for the 2022 General Assembly, elected officials need to hear from Virginians that the numerous health and economic benefits transportation electrification can bring should be a top priority. Join us and let your voice be heard on how Virginia can build on its progress, leading the country into an electric mobility future. Register below.

https://generation180.org/event/virginia-virtual-town-hall/

Info

Online Webinar , Virginia
Education & Learning, Politics & Activism, Workshops
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virginia Drives Electric Virtual Town Hall - 2021-12-16 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virginia Drives Electric Virtual Town Hall - 2021-12-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virginia Drives Electric Virtual Town Hall - 2021-12-16 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virginia Drives Electric Virtual Town Hall - 2021-12-16 19:00:00 ical
refill-sept15

Events

View more
Fall-newsletter

Most Popular