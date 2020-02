Held in the Town of Stanardsville, the Virginia Clay Festival is an art show celebrating the creative possibilities of clay.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT CLAY THAT GRABS THE HEART AND IMAGINATION OF SO MANY PEOPLE? PERHAPS IT'S THE AMAZING TRANSFORMATION OF A BLOCK OF RAW, MUDDY CLAY INTO SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL AND FUNCTIONAL...LIKE A MUG FOR YOUR MORNING COFFEE. THERE IS GREAT SATISFACTION IN WELCOMING A HANDCRAFTED OBJECT INTO YOUR EVERYDAY LIFE, ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU HAVE MET THE PERSON WHO ACTUALLY MADE IT.