Virginia Christmas Spectacular

Come experience the splendor of Christmas as the Thomas Road Worship & Arts Ministry presents the 2017 Virginia Christmas Spectacular, December 1st-3rd, 2017. Shows are December 1st @ 7pm, December 2nd @ 2pm & 7 pm, December 3rd @ 7pm. You’ll enjoy dazzling lights, beautiful costumes, precision dancing, and the singing of our most cherished songs of the season, featuring the 250-voice Thomas Road Worship Choir & Orchestra, along with special guest artists Charles Billingsley and TaRanda Greene. Tickets available at https://trbc.brushfire.com/vcs

Info
Thomas Road Baptist Church 1 Mountain View Rd, Virginia 24502 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
