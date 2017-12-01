Come experience the splendor of Christmas as the Thomas Road Worship & Arts Ministry presents the 2017 Virginia Christmas Spectacular, December 1st-3rd, 2017. Shows are December 1st @ 7pm, December 2nd @ 2pm & 7 pm, December 3rd @ 7pm. You’ll enjoy dazzling lights, beautiful costumes, precision dancing, and the singing of our most cherished songs of the season, featuring the 250-voice Thomas Road Worship Choir & Orchestra, along with special guest artists Charles Billingsley and TaRanda Greene. Tickets available at https://trbc.brushfire.com/vcs