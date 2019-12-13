Friday, December 13 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 15 at 4:00 PM

Ticket prices range from $8 to $18 (plus tax and ticket fee).

There are some limited view seats available for $5.

Come experience the splendor of Christmas as Thomas Road Baptist Church presents the 2019 Virginia Christmas Spectacular, December 13-15. For nearly 50 years, we have celebrated the birth and hope of Jesus through this incredible production, and this year is no exception.

Join us as we share the heartwarming story – TIME FOR CHRISTMAS! The Von Clausen family has owned Timepiece Toys for generations. Chris has come home for the holidays, only to find the family’s toy factory in chaos. Will his plans to “modernize” the factory lead to productivity or pandemonium? Or will he rediscover the value of time invested in others?

You’ll not want to miss this year’s production filled with uplifting music, a beautiful Nativity, stunning costumes, and hundreds of musicians, dancers and performers.

Plan now to make Thomas Road’s Virginia Christmas Spectacular a part of your Christmas celebration.