The Virginia Choristers present, "Dancing Day!", Saturday, December 16 at 6:30 pm

The Virginia Choristers present “Dancing Day!”

On Saturday, December 16, 2017, Virginia Choristers, will present, “Dancing Day!” at 6:30 pm, featuring members of the American Youth Harp Ensemble at Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23221. This holiday concert at the Virginia Choristers new home, Seventh Street Christian Church, is an event for the entire family and will feature close to 50 young singers and harpists, ages seven to eighteen, performing beloved holiday classics. Concert-goers are sure to be enthralled by these world-class performers who have delighted audiences most recently in Wales and England Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, the White House and in Ireland and Canada.

Tickets, $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, $5 for children 8 and under, are available online at www.virginiachoristers.com or by calling 804-353-7001.