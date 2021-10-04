Virginia Center for the Book 2021 Raucous Auction!

Friends, please join us merrily--verily or virtually--for the 25th anniversary of the Book Arts in Virginia! A special 25th anniversary exhibit featuring a retrospective of ALL the annual collaborative projects and some new twists by our book artists as those projects are rebound, reinterpreted, repurposed into new works for auction!

The exhibit is open now through Nov. 4 at Virginia Humanities' new location at 946 Grady Avenue, Suite 100 from 9AM-5PM or online for an extended preview of over 50 handmade, one-of-a-kind items.

Our month-long event is culminating in a special Raucous Auction this year--the Masked Ball--taking place on Thursday, November 4 from 5:30-7PM. All links and information for bidding and attending the event (in-person or virtually) can be found in the bio of our Instagram @vabookcenter or our events page on Vabookcenter.org.

Either way, your phone is your guide when you register through ClickBid, our online software assuring us that this show will go on through any weather or in unforeseen circumstances of pandemic proportion.

Whatever way you choose to participate, donning your mask or your jammies, all bids close November 4 at 7PM.