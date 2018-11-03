Hosted by the Cavalier’s onsite distillery, Tarnished Truth Distilling Co, the Virginia Bourbon Invitational will feature 18 bourbon distilleries from Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Attendees will enjoy unlimited tastings of over 50 different bourbons, a wide assortment of culinary offerings, and musical entertainment.

Those wanting to attend the Virginia Bourbon Invitational can choose from two ticket tiers:

• General Admission | The Cavalier, offered at $125 per person: Event entry at 1:00pm, unlimited bourbon tastings, small plates from six local restaurants, live entertainment, and cigar bar access.

• VIP | The Connoisseur, offered at $195 per person: Early event entry at 12:00 noon featuring exclusive high-end tastings, unlimited bourbon tastings, small plates from six local restaurants, live entertainment, cigar bar access, swag bag filled with hats, glasses, T-shirts and more from participating distilleries.

Tarnished Truth Distilling Company, Reservoir Distillery, Belmont Farm Distillery, Copper Fox Distillery, Catoctin Creek, Silverback Distillery, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Belle Isle Moonshine, Dome and Spear Distillery, Copper and Oak Craft Spirits, Ironclad Distillery Co., Filibuster Distillery, Heaven Hill Distillery, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Jos A Magnus Distillery, Smooth Ambler Spirits, and more!