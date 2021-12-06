Virginia Beach Bourbon Invitational

You're invited to experience the 3rd annual Virginia Bourbon Invitational! Join us for an afternoon of bourbon and other spirits tastings from Virginia distilleries and beyond, tapas-style food from leading culinary restaurants in Coastal Virginia and live music on the Great Lawn of The Historic Cavalier. Cast your vote for your favorite bourbon in our People’s Choice Awards.

Visit vabourboninvitational.com for more event information and to book your weekend hotel packages.

Enjoy Responsibly | Must be 21 or older | Rain or Shine

Purchase tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-virginia-bourbon-invitational-presented-by-audi-virginia-beach-tickets-162057467247

Proceeds will benefit the Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.