Register today to join us for a FREE unique learning experience and networking opportunity for families affected by autism and those who love and care for them in Virginia.

Register for the free event HERE!

Pre-registration for each participant is required by Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Families, self-advocates, friends, and service providers are all welcome to join the Supporting Transformative Autism Research (STAR) Initiative to participate in the first annual Virginia Autism Hope Summit. This event is at no cost to participants and will provide an opportunity for learning, networking, and discussion on a range of topics related to autism across the lifespan.

The Virginia Autism Hope Summit will include:

• 2 General Sessions with Keynote Speakers

• 3 Concurrent Sessions (with 15 breakout topics)

• Resource Fair with 35+ Service Providers

• Light Breakfast and Lunch provided

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07egmaymkse03c8d76&llr=ha4pz75ab