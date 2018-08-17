VIR Hosts Michelin GT Challenge

Looking for an action-packed weekend of elite racing with fun activities for all ages? Come on out to the VIRginia International Raceway, Aug. 17 to 19, for the Michelin GT Challenge IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, America’s premier sports car championship.

VIR is excited to host the thrilling event that allows spectators to watch high-end sports cars and drivers going head-to-head on one of America’s top road courses.

Experience testing, qualifying, Michelin hot laps, driver autograph sessions, a skydiver performance, Monster Energy BMX demonstration shows, VIR kart track, Oak Tree Tavern dining, a relaxing spa and more! There will even be car corrals with the option to purchase the Corvette Car Corral package, which includes general admission, corral parking and access to the hospitality tent.

Guests can come for a single day, multiple days throughout the weekend or even camp onsite on the expansive countryside property located at the border of Virginia and North Carolina – just a short drive from Raleigh, Greensboro, Richmond and Roanoke.

VIR is one of America’s premier road courses, offering professional and amateur racing for modern and vintage classes while providing contemporary resort amenities, such as lodging, dining, a spa, an exclusive driver’s club, karting, off-road racing, shooting sports, skid pad and more.

Advanced tickets for the Pirelli World Challenge weekend are $45 for Friday-only, $50 for Saturday-only, $55 for Sunday-only, $65 for a two-day Saturday and Sunday ticket, and $75 for a three-day ticket. All tickets will be an additional $10 if purchased at the gate. Children 16 and under are admitted free of charge with a paying adult and parking is also free. Active military are admitted free of charge and veterans receive a 50 percent discount with valid military ID. For more information, visit www.VIRnow.com.

Address:

VIRginia International Raceway

1245 Pine Tree Rd.

Alton, Va. 24520

Dates:

Aug. 17 – 19, 2018

Cost of Advanced Tickets:

$45 for Friday only

$50 for Saturday only

$55 for Sunday only

$65 for a two-day ticket

$75 for a three-day ticket

*Tickets are $10 more when purchased at the gate