Cathedral of the Sacred Heart 800 S Cathedral Place 800 S Cathedral Place, Virginia 23220

Violins of Hope tells the remarkable stories of violins played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. Each violin has its own unique and inspiring story, told in a deeply personal and emotional way. Violins of Hope Richmond will honor the stories of over fifty violins through a series of exhibits, concerts, and educational programming aimed to transcend religion and other barriers to spark more conversations about the Holocaust, music, art, and social justice. Wednesday, May 6th at 7:30PM the Richmond Symphony Orchestra will bring the stories to life of those who owned these precious instruments at the Cathedral Of The Sacred Heart.

Cathedral of the Sacred Heart 800 S Cathedral Place 800 S Cathedral Place, Virginia 23220
804-763-4588
