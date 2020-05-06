Violins of Hope tells the remarkable stories of violins played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. Each violin has its own unique and inspiring story, told in a deeply personal and emotional way. Violins of Hope Richmond will honor the stories of over fifty violins through a series of exhibits, concerts, and educational programming aimed to transcend religion and other barriers to spark more conversations about the Holocaust, music, art, and social justice. Wednesday, May 6th at 7:30PM the Richmond Symphony Orchestra will bring the stories to life of those who owned these precious instruments at the Cathedral Of The Sacred Heart.