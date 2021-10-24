Violins of Hope Concert

Join the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and musicians from the Richmond Symphony for an intimate chamber concert performed on instruments preserved and restored as part of the Violins of Hope project.

The concert will feature the music of Manuel Ponce, Joseph Haydn, Johann Sebastian Bach, and George Gershwin, and will celebrate one of the enduring themes of Violins of Hope as stated by the project’s founder, Amnon Weinstein, whose inspiring words remind us that during the darkest days of the holocaust, “wherever there was music; there was hope.”

Violins of Hope Richmond is an exhibit that tells the extraordinary stories of violins played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. All of the instruments were restored in Israel by master craftsman Amnon Weinstein and his son, Avshi Weinstein. Several violins from the collection are on display through Oct. 24 at the Virginia Holocaust Museum, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. For more information about the exhibit, concerts and educational programs, visit ViolinsofHopeRVA.com.

Tickets are required, but with limited capacity, they will likely sell out quickly. Please purchase tickets early.

Ticket Pricing:

Member concert plus reception - $10*

Member concert only - $10

Non-Member concert only - $15

*Members are invited to a free reception after the concert. If you would like to attend this reception, please be sure to select the "Member Concert with Reception" ticket option. Reception capacity is limited and tickets will be available first come, first serve until they are sold out.