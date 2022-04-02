Vinyl Radio

Suffolk Center For Cultural Arts 110 Finney Avenue , Suffolk, Virginia 23434

April 2, 2022, Saturday, 8 PM

Genre: 70’s Cover Band

Tickets: $21 - $27

Put on your tie dye and bell bottoms for a groovy night out to see Vinyl Radio. Vinyl Radio comes at you with a wash of vocal power and a righteous regard for the great rock-n-roll music of the 70s. These music city pros combine their considerable talents in an experience that captures the essence of an era when guitars, grooves, and melodies ruled the airwaves! Vinyl Radio performs the music of: • The Eagles • America • Bad Company • Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young • The Doobie Brothers • Boston • Aerosmith • Styx • Queen • Led Zeppelin ... and many, many more!

