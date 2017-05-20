2nd annual Vines of Art Showcase
You be the judge for our Vines of Art Showcase
Top Cork Award...local artists will enter one piece of art for judging by YOU!
Saude Creek's own Anne Kushnick will be doing a live painting demo, mingle and enjoy your favorite Saude Creek wines.
Look for art by:
Lisa Beavers
Sue Danehy
Jeanne Kouhestani
Kay Krapfl
Anne Kushnick
Bob Oller
Amy Snowden
Carol Weidman
Lisa Wiertel
There is no admission for this event, feel free to contact the winery for any additional questions.
We are still looking for professtional artists for this event. Please contact Anne Kusnick for additional information. Her email is annekushnick@saudecreek.com
Info
Saudé Creek Vineyards 16230 Cooks Mill Rd, Lanexa, Virginia 23089 View Map