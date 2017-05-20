2nd annual Vines of Art Showcase

You be the judge for our Vines of Art Showcase

Top Cork Award...local artists will enter one piece of art for judging by YOU!

Saude Creek's own Anne Kushnick will be doing a live painting demo, mingle and enjoy your favorite Saude Creek wines.

Look for art by:

Lisa Beavers

Sue Danehy

Jeanne Kouhestani

Kay Krapfl

Anne Kushnick

Bob Oller

Amy Snowden

Carol Weidman

Lisa Wiertel

There is no admission for this event, feel free to contact the winery for any additional questions.

We are still looking for professtional artists for this event. Please contact Anne Kusnick for additional information. Her email is annekushnick@saudecreek.com