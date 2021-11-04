Village at Leesburg Launches MADE Market

Village at Leesburg (located on Route 7 just east of Leesburg, Va.,) announced a unique new retail experience for the holiday season. MADE Market opens on November 4 through January 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The MADE Market is open Thursday through Sunday of each week, and is officially located at 1609 Village Market Blvd., S.E., Suite 110, Leesburg, Va.

MADE is an indoor artisan market that celebrates artistry, fine craftsmanship and innovations in art. The market will feature local artists of many mediums including oil paintings, watercolor, and pastel. There are also fine jewelers who will have their creations available in the market. Ceramic and wood artisans, textile artists, fine crafters who make unique gift sets, handmade body care, and much more will also be available. Most of the artists are local to Loudoun County but there is also curated work from artists as far away as Utah and Michigan. Most of our artists will be available in the store so shoppers can meet the maker and create something with many of them. Store merchandise and artists will change slightly each week so shoppers should make a point to visit the market weekly.