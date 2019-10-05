VIENNA VA. OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATES 12TH ANNIVERSARY

Tens of thousands flock to Vienna Oktoberfest for music, shopping, food, fun and beer!

Vienna, Va. (October 5, 2019) — Vienna, Va.’s Oktoberfest celebrates its 12th anniversary this year with loads of food, vendors, music & entertainment, tons of kid’s activities and, of course, lots of great beer and wine! The festival has historically drawn 20,000-30,000 attendees, and increases each year!

Presented by the the Vienna Business Association and Town of Vienna, Oktoberfest will be held from 11 am - 7 pm Saturday, October 5, on historic Church Street. All ages are welcome, and admission is free.

Vienna’s 2018 Oktoberfest will feature:

•Live entertainment on three stages: Main Stage, Kid's Stage, Acoustic Stage

•Beer/Wine and Food Garden featuring the Caboose Brewing Company

•Beer/Wine and Multinational Food Garden located on Mill Street

•Great kids activities, games and entertainment on the Town Green

•Hand-Makers Market

•Business Expo Showcase

•Huge Vendor Marketplatz (Marketplace)

•German Auto Show

The 2019 Oktoberfest Title sponsor is “Vienna Hometown Builders”; a group of Vienna-based custom home builders comprised of: Cloud IX Homes, Dunhill Builders, Fisher Custom Homes, JDA Custom Homes, Jefferson Homes, Sekas Homes, Somerville Homes and Stahl Homes.

Oktoberfest is accepting sponsor and vendor applications through September 10, 2019. For more information on vendor and sponsor applications, parking and commuting, and general festival updates, please visit the Vienna Oktoberfest website at: www.viennaoktoberfest.org.

Proceeds from Oktoberfest benefit the VBA Foundation, which supports charitable organization in the Greater Vienna area

For more information visit ViennaOktoberfest.org