Vienna Oktoberfest - 10 Anniversary!

Presented by the Vienna Business Association and the Town of Vienna, Oktoberfest is scheduled for Saturday, October 7 from 11 am until 7 pm., on Historic Church Street. All ages are welcome and admission is free.
The 2017 Oktoberfest event will feature:
•Live entertainment on three stages: Main Stage, Kid's Stage, Acoustic Stage.
•German Beer And Food Garden (same location) featuring the Caboose Brewing Co
•Domestic Beer and Multi-National Food Garden located on Mill Street
•Access to beer and wine at all food locations
•Great Kids activities and games
•All new Hand-crafted Market
•All new Business Expo area
•German Auto Show
Oktoberfest is currently accepting applications to be a sponsor or vendor. For more information and vendor applications, please visit Oktoberfest website, www.viennaoktoberfest.org