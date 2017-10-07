Vienna Oktoberfest - 10 Anniversary!

Presented by the Vienna Business Association and the Town of Vienna, Oktoberfest is scheduled for Saturday, October 7 from 11 am until 7 pm., on Historic Church Street. All ages are welcome and admission is free.

The 2017 Oktoberfest event will feature:

•Live entertainment on three stages: Main Stage, Kid's Stage, Acoustic Stage.

•German Beer And Food Garden (same location) featuring the Caboose Brewing Co

•Domestic Beer and Multi-National Food Garden located on Mill Street

•Access to beer and wine at all food locations

•Great Kids activities and games

•All new Hand-crafted Market

•All new Business Expo area

•German Auto Show

Oktoberfest is currently accepting applications to be a sponsor or vendor. For more information and vendor applications, please visit Oktoberfest website, www.viennaoktoberfest.org