Vienna Oktoberfest - 10 Anniversary!

to Google Calendar - Vienna Oktoberfest - 10 Anniversary! - 2017-10-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vienna Oktoberfest - 10 Anniversary! - 2017-10-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vienna Oktoberfest - 10 Anniversary! - 2017-10-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - Vienna Oktoberfest - 10 Anniversary! - 2017-10-07 11:00:00

Historic Church Street, Vienna VA 131 Church Street, Town of Vienna, Virginia 22180

Presented by the Vienna Business Association and the Town of Vienna, Oktoberfest is scheduled for Saturday, October 7 from 11 am until 7 pm., on Historic Church Street. All ages are welcome and admission is free.

The 2017 Oktoberfest event will feature:

•Live entertainment on three stages: Main Stage, Kid's Stage, Acoustic Stage.

•German Beer And Food Garden (same location) featuring the Caboose Brewing Co

•Domestic Beer and Multi-National Food Garden located on Mill Street

•Access to beer and wine at all food locations

•Great Kids activities and games

•All new Hand-crafted Market

•All new Business Expo area

•German Auto Show

Oktoberfest is currently accepting applications to be a sponsor or vendor. For more information and vendor applications, please visit Oktoberfest website, www.viennaoktoberfest.org

Info
Historic Church Street, Vienna VA 131 Church Street, Town of Vienna, Virginia 22180 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
5715502483
to Google Calendar - Vienna Oktoberfest - 10 Anniversary! - 2017-10-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vienna Oktoberfest - 10 Anniversary! - 2017-10-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vienna Oktoberfest - 10 Anniversary! - 2017-10-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - Vienna Oktoberfest - 10 Anniversary! - 2017-10-07 11:00:00
Two Wheel Therapy Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular