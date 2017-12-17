Vienna Boys Choir

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

One of the finest choral ensembles in the world makes its traditional visit to the Center for its glorious vocal celebration of Christmas. Always a highlight of the Center’s holiday season, this concert features cherished carols, pop favorites, and sacred hymns sung with the purity and excellence of these talented young boys—all between the ages of 10 and 14. This internationally renowned choir has stood the test of time since its founding in 1498 and continues to share its bright, light voices through the centuries” (The New York Times) with the world. Don’t miss this heartwarming concert, perfect for the holiday season!

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
