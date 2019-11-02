Vienna Art Society Bench Auction

The Vienna Arts Society (VAS), in celebration of their 50th Anniversary, launched the "Take a Seat, Vienna!" campaign earlier this year. Forty-two Amish-built benches were purchased through sponsorships with local businesses. Each was then individually painted by various artists to highlight the charm of small-town Vienna. Benches have been on display since April and have drawn both residents and visitors to be more engaged with the community through scavenger hunts, social media campaigns, and frequent appearance in local news stories. Ken Britz, Chair of the Take a Seat, Vienna Committee, says "the benches highlight the charm and unique aspects of small town Vienna." The benches will be sold at a live auction on November 2nd at the Vienna Community Center, 120 Cherry St. SE; proceeds of the ticketed auction will support VAS outreach activities, art demonstrations, and classes.

The Vienna Arts Society (VAS), founded in the Spring of 1969, is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) non-profit. VAS exists to bring together local artists to share interests, enrich their own experiences in art, and to contribute to the Vienna, VA community. Activities include workshops, art exhibitions, socials, scholarship programs, and philanthropic efforts. Membership includes professional artists as well as novices and is open to anyone with an interest in art. Individual artists and the program committee for the Take a Seat campaign were awarded the standing "Volunteer of the Year" award by the Town.