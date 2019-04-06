Victory at Yorktown 10K, 5K, and 1 Mile Fun Run

Yorktown Waterfront Landing 331 Water Street, Virginia 23690

Historical and scenic races that begin on the Waterfront of historic Yorktown. Run past landmarks such as the Yorktown Victory Monument, Cornwallis Cave, and Surrender Field. With a 10K, 5K, and 1 Mile Family Fun Run, we have options for a range of ability levels- all are welcome!

Enjoy Family Fun! Participate in Healthy Kids Day from 8:30AM - 11:30AM. Bring the kids for fun, active play and educational activities, some with a Revolutionary theme. Kids ages 13 and under who participate for the Fun Run will receive a free scoop of ice cream from Ben & Jerry's.

Post-race activities will include music, a costume contest, craft beer & refreshments, awards ceremony and door prizes!

T-shirts are guaranteed to everyone who registers by March 21, and all 10K and 5K finishers will receive a medal.

All proceeds go to the Victory YMCA. Your support helps us strengthen our community and keep families healthy- thank you!

Yorktown Waterfront Landing 331 Water Street, Virginia 23690
757.342.5338
