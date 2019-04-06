Victory at Yorktown 10K, 5K, and 1 Mile Fun Run

Historical and scenic races that begin on the Waterfront of historic Yorktown. Run past landmarks such as the Yorktown Victory Monument, Cornwallis Cave, and Surrender Field. With a 10K, 5K, and 1 Mile Family Fun Run, we have options for a range of ability levels- all are welcome!

Enjoy Family Fun! Participate in Healthy Kids Day from 8:30AM - 11:30AM. Bring the kids for fun, active play and educational activities, some with a Revolutionary theme. Kids ages 13 and under who participate for the Fun Run will receive a free scoop of ice cream from Ben & Jerry's.

Post-race activities will include music, a costume contest, craft beer & refreshments, awards ceremony and door prizes!

T-shirts are guaranteed to everyone who registers by March 21, and all 10K and 5K finishers will receive a medal.

All proceeds go to the Victory YMCA. Your support helps us strengthen our community and keep families healthy- thank you!