ViBe District Arts + Eats Walking Tour

Join us for the ViBe Arts + Eats Walking Tour 2018 Kickoff! ALWAYS A SELLOUT, The Arts + Eats walking tour will highlight the culinary scene and the vibrant public art projects in the ViBe. Just blocks from the ocean front, the ViBe Creative District has so much diverse art and local flavor to experience.

Participating stops may include:

Java Surf Cafe & Espresso Bar

Commune

Esoteric

Chesapeake Bay Distillery

Croc's 19th Street Bistro

Each ticket purchased for the ARTS + EATS tour will generate a 10% donation towards public arts (like creative

crosswalks, artistic bike racks, sidewalk graffiti) in the ViBe Creative District.

Tickets available here:

http://www.tastevirginia.com/vibe-creative-district-arts-eats-walking-tour/