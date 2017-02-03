Vexine and Flashlight Tag present "Love Me (Maybe)"

to Google Calendar - Vexine and Flashlight Tag present "Love Me (Maybe)" - 2017-02-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vexine and Flashlight Tag present "Love Me (Maybe)" - 2017-02-03 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vexine and Flashlight Tag present "Love Me (Maybe)" - 2017-02-03 20:00:00 iCalendar - Vexine and Flashlight Tag present "Love Me (Maybe)" - 2017-02-03 20:00:00

The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229

Vexine and Flashlight Tag present "Love Me (Maybe)." This special V-Day inspired show combines the retro future rock of Vexine with the quirky, pop, rock and roll of Flashlight Tag. Without doubt, Vexine's Sarah will be dressed to the nines, captivating the crowd with every line and lyric. Flashlight Tag's Brian will adorn his most plentiful beard as Justin inspires the love in us all with what Richmond Burlesque's Zhora Nova once described as the "voice of a baby angel." Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate love in its saltiest and sweetest form.

Info

The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

8044478189

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Vexine and Flashlight Tag present "Love Me (Maybe)" - 2017-02-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vexine and Flashlight Tag present "Love Me (Maybe)" - 2017-02-03 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vexine and Flashlight Tag present "Love Me (Maybe)" - 2017-02-03 20:00:00 iCalendar - Vexine and Flashlight Tag present "Love Me (Maybe)" - 2017-02-03 20:00:00

TGL Subscribe Image

Events

View more
Gift Subscription All Set

Most Popular

Built with Metro Publisher™