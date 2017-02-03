Vexine and Flashlight Tag present "Love Me (Maybe)." This special V-Day inspired show combines the retro future rock of Vexine with the quirky, pop, rock and roll of Flashlight Tag. Without doubt, Vexine's Sarah will be dressed to the nines, captivating the crowd with every line and lyric. Flashlight Tag's Brian will adorn his most plentiful beard as Justin inspires the love in us all with what Richmond Burlesque's Zhora Nova once described as the "voice of a baby angel." Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate love in its saltiest and sweetest form.