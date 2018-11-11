Veterans Day Parade

Downtown Harrisonburg , Virginia 22801

Line the streets to honor the veterans who have proudly served our country during war and peacetime. We'll recognize our nation's heroes at the annual Veterans Parade on Sunday, November 11th at 2pm.

The Veterans Parade will begin at the Rockingham County Administration Center, 20 East Gay Street, and will travel south on Main Street to end at City Hall, 409 South Main Street.

Interested in participating in the parade? Access the entry form here: https://downtownharrisonburg.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/2018-Veterans-Parade-Entry-Form.pdf

Want to volunteer? Sign up for a shift: http://signup.com/go/kOinqBM

