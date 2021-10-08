IT Veterans Charity Golf Tournament

IT Veterans in partnership with the Dulles Foundation Club is proud to host the IT Veterans Golf Tournament to raise funds for the benefit of Willing Warriors, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Veterans Moving Forward, and local charities supported by the Rotary Club of Dulles International Airport who provide life-long assistance to our disabled community.

Join us for an excellent day of golf at the picturesque Westfields Golf Club in Clifton, Virginia. And know that from the initial tee-off to the final putt of the day you will be contributing to a better quality of life for our veterans and those who face challenging physical and intellectual disabilities.

