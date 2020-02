Join us at the Virginia War Memorial to celebrate the opening of the Veterans’ Art Gallery with a reception, presentation, and live music. Our Inaugural Exhibit contains stunning artwork in varied mediums from a collection of veterans. Come to see, learn, and be inspired by this new, one-of-a-kind gallery.

Our Exhibit Artists: Mike Fay (Featured Artist), Diana de Avila, Pamela Corwin, Bernie Donato, Dennis Hicks, and Saxon Martinez.

Free and open to the public.