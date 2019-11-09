Let’s get patriotic with some Red, White and Rose! This Veterans Day weekend, we are offering members of the armed forces (Active duty, Reserve, and Veterans) free wine tastings and a great deal on three-packs of Equation Red, White and Rose for $36.00! Breaux Vineyards would like to thank you for your service.
Veterans Appreciation Weekend at Breaux Vineyards
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
View Map
Food & Drink Event, This & That
Nov 5, 2019Nov 10, 2019
Nov 5, 2019
