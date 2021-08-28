One of DC's most acclaimed, and one of the festivals most popular groups perform their signature multi-lingual, world jazz. With three Top 10 releases to their name in both the world and jazz music charts, international tours and performances in the capitals top venues such as DC Jazz Fest, Kennedy Center, Blues Alley and Strathmore, the Washington post referred to Veronneau as a "powerhouse" of music. Buy your tickets early, this will be a sell-out.