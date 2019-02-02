Creative Cauldron - Passport to the World of Music Series

Season finale with Passport favorites, the award-winning, multilingual, world-jazz group, Veronneau. Their 2018 CD spent 4 months in the US world music Top 5 charts. Let’s end the festival with a bang!

"Music for the big crowds and the bright lights"

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)