Venezuela after Chávez

The Richmond World Affairs Council presents a public panel lecture:

“Venezuela after Chavez” with David Smolanksy, exiled Venezuelan mayor, and Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue.

Come and connect with other engaged members of the Richmond Community to learn about important foreign affairs matters!

David Smolanksy co-founded the Venezuelan Student Movement in 2007, leading non-violent protests against Hugo Chavez, as well as Voluntad Popular, one of the main opposition parties in Venezuela. In 2013, Smolansky was elected mayor of El Hatillo in Caracas.

The regime under Nicolás Maduro ordered his arrest and removed him from office in 2017. Living in exile in Washington D.C., and with a B.A in journalism and M.A in political science, he is Commissioner of the Secretary General of the OAS for the Venezuelan Migration and Refugee Crisis and a Visiting Scholar at Georgetown University.

Michael Shifter, an expert on US-Latin American relations and hemispheric affairs, has spoken, lectured, and written widely about hemispheric policy, and testified regularly before the US Congress. Former positions include Director of the Latin American and Caribbean program at the National Endowment for Democracy. He is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Mr. Shifter holds an MA in sociology from Harvard University.

Venezuela was once one of the richest countries in Latin America. After the death of Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez in 2013, he not only left an authoritarian legacy, but his economic policies had become unsustainable.

Venezuela is now home to an economic and humanitarian crisis, including civil unrest, hyperinflation, food shortages and lack of medical supplies. President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected in 2018 but the poll was widely dismissed as rigged. National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó labeled Mr. Maduro a “usurper” and declared himself interim president in January 2019. The United States and many other countries back Juan Guaidó, but they are at odds with Russia and China’s competing regional interests, and the military has remained loyal to Mr. Maduro.

Join the Richmond World Affairs Council for a public panel program to learn more about the current crisis in Venezuela, its authoritarian legacy and the U.S. policy toward the country.

All are welcome and students receive free admission!

