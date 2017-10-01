The Velveteen Rabbit, Reborn

The whole family will treasure this enchanting musical re-telling of a timeless storybook favorite. Through the power of love and nursery magic, a young boy transforms his beloved toy into a real rabbit. Together the Boy and his velveteen friend embark on exciting imaginary adventures, from deep dark caves to the wide open sea, and together they learn the true meaning of friendship. This award-winning theater company specializing in arts education for children has been Emmy-nominated twice and received numerous state and private awards for excellence and innovation. "The company’s creative team knows its business! Young or old, parent or grandparent, catch the Pushcart Players when and where you can!" (Independent Press)

Recommended for ages 5–10; Grades Pre-K–5