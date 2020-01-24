Vegan 72 2020

Did you know January is Veganuary https://veganuary.com/ – the best month of the year to try vegan. And it’s the slowest month of the year for restaurants. So, Vegan Action is hosting RVA's third annual vegan restaurant challenge this month – V72. Once again, we've challenged area restaurants to flex their skills with special vegan options for the weekend of January 24th – 26th – 72 hours of amazing vegan food in Richmond. This will be THE weekend to get out and try all the best vegan food of the year! Including some from last year and some great new ones. Restaurants and their specials will be announced in the coming weeks on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RichmondVeganAction . This event if FREE and OPEN to the public.

There will be Passports again this year! Patrons can turn in their V72 Passport after visiting 4 or more locations and get a complimentary vegan ice cream scoop from Charm School Social Club. Part of our 72 hours of celebration also includes hosting inspiring, informative, and entertaining speakers and events. Check out this amazing lineup: FRIDAY NIGHT – 6:30PM – John Joseph of the band The Cro-Mags at The Camel SATURDAY – 12 to 6PM – The Big Event at The Hofheimer at 2818 West Broad Street featuring:

- Dr. Neal Barnard, author and founder of Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

- lauren Ornelas, founder of the Food Empowerment Project

- Jasmine Leyva director of The Invisible Vegan Documentary

- Barbara J King, professor of anthropology and author of six books including How Animals Grieve and Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat

-Food: GoGoVeganGo – Richmond’s only all-vegan and most famous food truck and Rooted Delights – Richmond’s vegan cheese company making amazing nachos and grilled cheeses

- Vegan Bazaar – local vendors:

Amelia Blair Langford

Black Apron Soap

Black Cat Woodworking

Clean Conscience Chocolates

Gold Star Vintage Art

Lucky Signs

Rooted Delights

Ruby Scoops

Seasonal Roots

Starshine Crafts

SuhWeetRootz Vegan Delights

Sweeter Days Bakery

The Raw Aura

True Grit Yoga and Botanica

Vegan Action

Vegan Cooking With Love – Coaching Program

Wash Dsgn

Wild Earth Fermentation

Wildly Free Beauty

Zion's Kreations