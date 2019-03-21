VCUARTS PRESENTS: TINY SHINY

Join us for this year's Tiny Shiny jewelry sale and exhibition!

Tiny Shiny is an annual event showcasing work by VCUArts Craft/Material Studies students from the Metals area. Everything from bracelets to brooches to rings and much, much, more will be available to take home!

The opening reception will be held on Thursday, March 21st in the Main Gallery from 5pm to 8pm and will run through Sunday, March 24th. A portion of the proceeds will go to students attending the Society of North American Goldsmiths Conference in Chicago!

Thursday, March 21st: 5pm-8pm (Opening)

Friday, March 22nd: 9am-6pm

Saturday, March 23rd: 10am-5pm

Sunday, March 24th: 10am-4pm