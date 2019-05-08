VCUarts Fashion: Shimmer 2019

Main Street Station 1500 E. Main St., Richmond, Virginia 23219

This year marks the 90th anniversary of VCUarts’ founding, and the 50th anniversary of the school’s fashion show. Honored guests for the evening’s event are Manhattan-based designers Abdul Abasi and Greg Rosborough of Abasi Rosborough, and fashion illustrator Richard Haines.

This annual juried event presents the finished work of fashion design students, as well as the strategic production talents of fashion merchandising students. “Shimmer” will feature women's sportswear, dresses, menswear, denim, embellishment/luxury and surface design, all created by hand or with the assistance of industry-standard machinery. Clothing modeled on the runway includes junior and senior class designs, as well as designs from VCUarts Qatar, the school’s campus in Doha, Qatar.

