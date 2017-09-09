VCU Southern Film Festival: An Outrage

Members: $5; Nonmembers: $8; Double feature: $8 for members, $12 for nonmembers. Free for VCU faculty, staff, and students with VCU ID.

An Outrage is a documentary film about lynching in the American South. Filmed on-location at lynching sites in six states and bolstered by the memories and perspectives of descendants, community activists, and scholars, this unusual historical documentary seeks to educate even as it serves as a hub for action to remember and reflect upon a long-hidden past.

With special guests filmmakers Hannah Ayers and Lance Warren, and Kimberly Wilson, who appears in the film; moderated by John Kneebone.

This program is part of the 2017 VCU Southern Film Festival, which includes the screening of two additional films at the Virginia Historical Society: Do Not Resist (Thursday, September 7) and Loving (Saturday, September 9).

Cosponsored by the VCU Department of History and Virginia Historical Society.