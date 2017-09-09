VCU Southern Film Festival: Loving

Members: $5; Nonmembers: $8; Double feature: $8 for members, $12 for nonmembers. Free for VCU faculty, staff, and students with VCU ID.

Loving tells the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, the plaintiffs in the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia, which invalidated state laws prohibiting interracial marriage. The 2016 movie was principally filmed in Richmond (including scenes shot at the Virginia Historical Society), King and Queen County, and Caroline County.

A Q&A and discussion will follow the film.

This program is part of the 2017 VCU Southern Film Festival, which includes the screening of two additional films at the Virginia Historical Society: Do Not Resist (Thursday, September 7) and An Outrage (Saturday, September 9).

Cosponsored by the VCU Department of History and Virginia Historical Society.