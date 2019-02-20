VCU Libraries 17th Annual Black History Month Lecture: We return. We return from fighting. We return fighting

to Google Calendar - VCU Libraries 17th Annual Black History Month Lecture: We return. We return from fighting. We return fighting - 2019-02-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - VCU Libraries 17th Annual Black History Month Lecture: We return. We return from fighting. We return fighting - 2019-02-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - VCU Libraries 17th Annual Black History Month Lecture: We return. We return from fighting. We return fighting - 2019-02-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - VCU Libraries 17th Annual Black History Month Lecture: We return. We return from fighting. We return fighting - 2019-02-20 19:00:00

James Branch Cabell Library 901 Park Avenue 901 Park Avenue, Virginia 23284

African-American soldiers returning home after their service often encountered injustice and insult instead of honor and respect. Join us at VCU Libraries' 17th Annual Black History Month Lecture for a moving and thought-provoking discussion about how our society treated African-American veterans after their service and how that affected them and their communities.

This event is free and open to all, but please register. Parking is available for a fee in the West Broad Street, West Main Street and West Cary Street parking decks. If special accommodations are needed, or to register offline, please call the VCU Libraries Events Office, at (804) 828-0593.

View Map
