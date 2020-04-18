Valuation Day at Wilton House Museum

Brunk Auctions is pleased to partner with Wilton House Museum for a valuation and consignment event on Saturday, April 18th, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia.

Location: Wilton House Museum, 215 South Wilton Road, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Hours: 10am – 2pm

All items welcome! Fine and Decorative Art, Jewelry, Silver, Coins & Currency, and Furniture etc.

Cost: $10 per item or three items for $25 (limit three items)

Proceeds from this event to benefit Wilton House Museum

To make an appointment, please call Brunk Auctions at 828.254.6846 or send an email to our team at info@brunkauctions.com

Notice: Brunk Auctions does not provide written valued or insurance appraisals. Consultations are informal auction estimates only