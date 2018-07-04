Valley Fourth and Friendly City Fortune

Red, white and blue plus you! It's Harrisonburg's quintessential 4th of July celebration.

Great food, music, entertainment and fireworks attract thousands of people to downtown Harrisonburg for a fun-filled day with family, friends and neighbors.

For a complete schedule of events, visit www.valleyfourth.com.

We're also giving away $250,000 in cash and prizes, making this one of the biggest celebrations yet! From 1-5pm, a prize will be drawn every 5 minutes for 4 hours. Purchase a ticket for the chance to win cash, trucks and cars, off-road vehicles, vacation packages, and outdoor gear, plus two amazing grand prizes: $25,000 in cash and a 2018 Toyota Tundra 4x4 Double Cab. Need not be present to win.

To purchase tickets and see the full prize list, visit friendlycityfortune.com

This event is pet friendly and handicap accessible.