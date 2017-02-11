Valentines Wine & Chocolate Pairing

Join Lazy Days Winery February 11th (12:00pm or 1:00pm session) for a unique wine and chocolate pairing experience. Enjoy chocolates from Madagascar, Ecuador and Peru along with delectable truffles that were handpicked for Lazy Days wine. Our friends at Altus Chocolates (formerly Cao Artisan Chocolates) will be on site to personally present each chocolate. Discover the before and after effect chocolate has on your palate, you're in for a real surprise!

Reservations are required for this event; please call the winery at (434) 381-6088. Tickets are $15 per person. Space is limited.