Valentine's Dinner and Lodging Package

The Inn at Stratford Hall has created the perfect weekend getaway. A four-course meal will be served with a complimentary glass of champagne. Dinner will be served from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Lodging accommodations are also available which includes a breakfast buffet the following morning.
Please call 804-493-1967 to make your reservations.
Cost:
Just Dinner: $140 per couple including tax and gratuity.
Overnight Accomodations: $280 (Includes tax and gratuity). This package includes the Valentine's dinner for two, overnight stay in one of our guest houses the night of Saturday, Feb 11th, late checkout, and breakfast buffet.
Valentine's Dinner Menu
First Course
Tequila-Lime Marinated Shrimp
Served with Ancho Chili Sauce
Second Course
Garden Greens with Brie and Pear
Served with Grand Marnier Vinaigrette
Third Course
Tournedos Medallions aux Champignons
Pommes Dauphinoise, Broccoli, Baby Carrots
Fourth Course
Chocolate Terrine au Cognac
Coffee or Tea
Roll and Butter
Info
Stratford Hall 483 Great House Road, Virginia, Virginia 22558 View Map
Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view