Valentine's Dinner and Lodging Package

The Inn at Stratford Hall has created the perfect weekend getaway. A four-course meal will be served with a complimentary glass of champagne. Dinner will be served from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Lodging accommodations are also available which includes a breakfast buffet the following morning.

Please call 804-493-1967 to make your reservations.

Cost:

Just Dinner: $140 per couple including tax and gratuity.

Overnight Accomodations: $280 (Includes tax and gratuity). This package includes the Valentine's dinner for two, overnight stay in one of our guest houses the night of Saturday, Feb 11th, late checkout, and breakfast buffet.

Valentine's Dinner Menu

First Course

Tequila-Lime Marinated Shrimp

Served with Ancho Chili Sauce

Second Course

Garden Greens with Brie and Pear

Served with Grand Marnier Vinaigrette

Third Course

Tournedos Medallions aux Champignons

Pommes Dauphinoise, Broccoli, Baby Carrots

Fourth Course

Chocolate Terrine au Cognac

Coffee or Tea

Roll and Butter