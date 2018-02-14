Valentines Day w/ The KOS Band Live at The Tin Pan

Valentines Day w/ the KOS Band

Wed, February 14, 2018

Doors: 6:00 pm / Show: 8:00 pm

$45 per couple / $25 per individual

Join us for a special Valentines Day treat with the recently voted RTD "The Best" Band for 2017, The KOS Band.

$45 per couple ($22.50 each) / $25 per single individual

Price includes: KOS Band, dancing all night and a glass of champagne per guest

ABOUT THE BAND:

The KOS Band is Virginia's most versatile dance and show band. We are an 11 piece horn band that plays beach music, Motown favorites and everyone's favorite music of the 70s through today! We specialize in music for wedding receptions, parties, corporate events and concerts!