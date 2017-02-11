Valentine’s Day Dinner

Hosted by the James Madison Belle Grove Foundation

Saturday, February 11th – 7pm

$149 per couple – Does not include tax or gratuity

Romance your special someone with an elegant evening at Belle Grove Plantation. Seating for two throughout our historic mansion for the evening. Your dinner includes a four-course meal with one choice bottle of red or white wine, soft music throughout the mansion, seating at a table for two in our common areas of the mansion and a complimentary photo to remember your romantic evening together.

Menu

First Course

Baked Brie with Raspberry Coulis to share for two

Second Course

Tomato, Burrata and Basil Salad

Entrée

Filet Mignon with Port Wine Sauce and Crab Cake with Dill Aioli served with Whipped Cheddar and Horseradish Potatoes Rosettes, Haricot Vert and Baby Carrots

*Vegetarian Entrée Available Upon Request*

Dessert

Sweetheart Dessert to share

Unlimited Iced Tea, Water and Coffee

Overnight Suites are still available – We have taken the suites offline for exclusive use for this event. Please book directly by calling 540-621-7340.

Extras

Roses $60

Add a dozen Roses wrapped in tissue and presented to your sweetheart on arrival. Rose color cannot not be guaranteed red due to the demand of Valentine’s Day. Must be ordered by January 31st.

Candies $30

Present your sweetheart with one dozen decadent chocolate truffles to sweeten your evening. Must be ordered by January 31st.

Purchase Ticket in our Online Store

(Link to online store - https://squareup.com/store/belle-grove-plantation-bed-and-breakfast/item/valentines-day-dinner)

All proceeds to benefit the James Madison Belle Grove Foundation. Through events like this, the foundation can continue their Prime Mission of preservation, restoration, improvement, maintains and educating the public about Belle Grove and its amazing American History. For more information on this non-profit organization, please visit www.bellegroveplantation.org