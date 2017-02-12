Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea

Sunday, February 12th – 1pm to 4pm

$40 advance tickets / $50 on or after February 1st

Grab your sweetheart and join us for an afternoon filled with temping sweet delights, savor sandwiches and tea that would warm any heart. This Public Tea Event starts with an afternoon tea with two delicious warm scones, three mouthwatering tea sandwiches and three petite desserts per person. Dress is optional. Tea Hats not required, but always welcomed. We are sorry, but we will not be providing a special children’s menu or pricing for this event.

After your tea, join us for a tour of our historic mansion. See our antiques in their natural habitats.

Extras

Roses $60

Add a dozen Roses wrapped in tissue or one dozen decadent chocolate truffles to sweeten your afternoon tea. Rose color cannot not be guaranteed red due to the demand of Valentine’s Day.

