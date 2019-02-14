Valentine's Day Wine & Beer Pairing Dinner

Valentine's pair Wine and Beer with elegant dishes featuring a Mediterranean flare! Share your special evening with us as we pair five delicious courses brought to us by 'Exclusively Events'. A flight pour of our vintage wine or craft beer to accompany each plate along with interactive discussion with our Winemaker and Brewmaster. Bring your soulmate out and enjoy the evening with us as we bring this popular event back to our venue. Click on our event link to view the menu!

~ $105 per person ~

~ Wine Club member $95 per person ~