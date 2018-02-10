Valentine's Day Dinner

Hosted by the James Madison Belle Grove Foundation
Romance your special someone with an elegant evening at Belle Grove Plantation. Seating for two throughout our historic mansion for the evening. Your dinner includes a four-course meal with one choice bottle of red or white wine, soft music throughout the mansion, seating at a table for two in our common areas of the mansion and a complimentary photo to remember your romantic evening together.
Menu
First Course
Shrimp Cocktail Trio
Second Course
Stacked Artisan Salad
Entrée
Steak Au Poivre
Tender filet mignon covered in crack peppercorns sauce
Served with
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Roasted Asparagus
Scallion Mashed Potatoes
Vegetarian Entrée – available on request
Squash Stuffed with roasted vegetables and topped with cheese.
Served over cheese tortellini and tomato basil sauce
Dessert
Sweetheart Dessert to share
Beverages
Unlimited Iced Tea, Water and Coffee
Choice of one bottle of red or one bottle of white
Tickets
Dinner for two – $149
Purchase your tickets to make your reservation.
Seating will be limited.
All proceeds to benefit the James Madison Belle Grove Foundation. Through events like this, the foundation can continue their Prime Mission of preservation, restoration, improvement, maintains and educating the public about Belle Grove and its amazing American History. For more information on this non-profit organization, please visit www.bellegroveplantation.org
Extras
Roses
Add a dozen Roses wrapped in tissue and presented to your sweetheart on arrival. Rose color cannot not be guaranteed red due to the demand of Valentine’s Day. Must be ordered by January 31st.
$60
Candies
Present your sweetheart with one dozen decadent chocolate truffles to sweeten your evening. Must be ordered by January 31st.
$30