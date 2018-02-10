Valentine's Day Dinner

Hosted by the James Madison Belle Grove Foundation

Romance your special someone with an elegant evening at Belle Grove Plantation. Seating for two throughout our historic mansion for the evening. Your dinner includes a four-course meal with one choice bottle of red or white wine, soft music throughout the mansion, seating at a table for two in our common areas of the mansion and a complimentary photo to remember your romantic evening together.

Menu

First Course

Shrimp Cocktail Trio

Second Course

Stacked Artisan Salad

Entrée

Steak Au Poivre

Tender filet mignon covered in crack peppercorns sauce

Served with

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Roasted Asparagus

Scallion Mashed Potatoes

Vegetarian Entrée – available on request

Squash Stuffed with roasted vegetables and topped with cheese.

Served over cheese tortellini and tomato basil sauce

Dessert

Sweetheart Dessert to share

Beverages

Unlimited Iced Tea, Water and Coffee

Choice of one bottle of red or one bottle of white

Tickets

Dinner for two – $149

Purchase your tickets to make your reservation.

Seating will be limited.

All proceeds to benefit the James Madison Belle Grove Foundation. Through events like this, the foundation can continue their Prime Mission of preservation, restoration, improvement, maintains and educating the public about Belle Grove and its amazing American History. For more information on this non-profit organization, please visit www.bellegroveplantation.org

Extras

Roses

Add a dozen Roses wrapped in tissue and presented to your sweetheart on arrival. Rose color cannot not be guaranteed red due to the demand of Valentine’s Day. Must be ordered by January 31st.

$60

Candies

Present your sweetheart with one dozen decadent chocolate truffles to sweeten your evening. Must be ordered by January 31st.

$30