Valentine's Day Afternoon Tea

Belle Grove Plantation Bed & Breakfast 9221 Belle Grove Drive, Virginia 22485

Spoil your loved one this Valentine with our Afternoon Tea at Belle Grove Plantation. Indulge your special one with a special Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea Menu served in the elegant settings of our historic 1791 mansion. What better way to spend a perfect Valentine’s Day!

Our special menu of two flavors of scones, three flavors of tea sandwiches and three flavors of petite desserts will be served with our special blends of loose-leaf tea.

Tickets

Deadline for purchase is Sunday, February 3rd

Advance Tickets – On or before January 27th – $40

Tickets – After January 27th – $50

Cancellation

You may cancel your tickets for a full refund on or before January 31st – After January 31st or no shows Tickets are non-refundable.

Dietary Concerns

Due to the nature of Afternoon Tea, we are sorry, but we are not able to accommodate gluten-free, sugar free or dairy free diets for this event.

Info
540-621-7340
