Valentine's Cupcake & Wine Pairing

Bogati Winery 35246 Harry Byrd Hwy, Round Hill, Virginia 20141

You and your sweetie go together like cupcakes and wine.

This February 10th, fall in love all over again as you experience a self-guided pairing of Virginian wine and decadent mini cupcakes by the warm glow of the fireplace!

Savor the romance of indulgence with your honey and discover life's greatest pleasures. These sinfully delicious pairings will start your Valentine's Day weekend off right!

Reservations are required in advance. Tickets are $18 per person and include a pairing of four mini cupcakes and four wines, complete with a pairing guide. Ticketholders may enjoy their pairing anytime between 1:00 - 6:00 PM.

Bogati Winery 35246 Harry Byrd Hwy, Round Hill, Virginia 20141
540-338-1144
