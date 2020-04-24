ValeArts "Fresh Perspectives"

ValeArts presents "Fresh Perspectives" on local fine art April 24-26 at the Vale Schoolhouse. In its 25th year, the artists will exhibit and sell more than 175 original painting, and fine art works at the historic 19th century Schoohouse. Guest artists Leanne Fink, Kathy Stoner, and Andrea Cybyk will join Linda Bullen, Kim Richards, Diana Eichler, Jenna Klimchak, Lorrie Herman and Laura Barringer at the event. Free and Family friendly. Reception is Friday night April 24 from 7-9 PM. Meet the artists and join in the camaraderie of a truly neighborhood event.