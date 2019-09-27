ValeArts Colorful Journeys 2019 is a exhibit of local fine art by nine artists from Northern Virginia. Guest Artists Alice Nodine, Katherine Rodgers, and Joyce Lee join the ValeArtists Linda Bullen, Lorrie Herman, Laura Barringer, Kim Richards, Diana Eichler and Meredith Hannon in the three day show. The site for the show is an original Fairfax County one room schoolhouse which was built in the 19th century. Colorful walls and Colorful Journeys will greet you as you step into the world of art. Free and Family friendly.
ValeArts Colorful Journeys
Historic Vale School House 3124 Fox Mill Road, Virginia 22124
Historic Vale School House 3124 Fox Mill Road, Virginia 22124 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
Jul 17, 2019
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more