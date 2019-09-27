ValeArts Colorful Journeys 2019 is a exhibit of local fine art by nine artists from Northern Virginia. Guest Artists Alice Nodine, Katherine Rodgers, and Joyce Lee join the ValeArtists Linda Bullen, Lorrie Herman, Laura Barringer, Kim Richards, Diana Eichler and Meredith Hannon in the three day show. The site for the show is an original Fairfax County one room schoolhouse which was built in the 19th century. Colorful walls and Colorful Journeys will greet you as you step into the world of art. Free and Family friendly.