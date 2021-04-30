ValeArts " Art as Life"

to

historic Vale Schoolhouse 3124 Fox Mill Rd , Oakton, Virginia 22124

More than 150 works of fine art will be on display ONLINE at the ValeArts virtual spring art exhibition "Art as Life." ValeArtists Lorrie Herman, Laura Barringer Kim Richards, Jenna Klimchak, Diana Eichler, and Linda Bullen will welcome Guest Artists Debra Keirce and Andrea Cybyk to the two week show. The paintings will offer a variety of media and size, both framed and unframed. For more information, visit www.valearts.com and www.Facebook/valearts

Info

historic Vale Schoolhouse 3124 Fox Mill Rd , Oakton, Virginia 22124
Art & Exhibitions
7038601888
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - ValeArts " Art as Life" - 2021-04-30 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ValeArts " Art as Life" - 2021-04-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ValeArts " Art as Life" - 2021-04-30 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ValeArts " Art as Life" - 2021-04-30 10:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular