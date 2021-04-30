ValeArts " Art as Life"

More than 150 works of fine art will be on display ONLINE at the ValeArts virtual spring art exhibition "Art as Life." ValeArtists Lorrie Herman, Laura Barringer Kim Richards, Jenna Klimchak, Diana Eichler, and Linda Bullen will welcome Guest Artists Debra Keirce and Andrea Cybyk to the two week show. The paintings will offer a variety of media and size, both framed and unframed. For more information, visit www.valearts.com and www.Facebook/valearts