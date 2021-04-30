More than 150 works of fine art will be on display ONLINE at the ValeArts virtual spring art exhibition "Art as Life." ValeArtists Lorrie Herman, Laura Barringer Kim Richards, Jenna Klimchak, Diana Eichler, and Linda Bullen will welcome Guest Artists Debra Keirce and Andrea Cybyk to the two week show. The paintings will offer a variety of media and size, both framed and unframed. For more information, visit www.valearts.com and www.Facebook/valearts
ValeArts " Art as Life"
to
historic Vale Schoolhouse 3124 Fox Mill Rd , Oakton, Virginia 22124
historic Vale Schoolhouse 3124 Fox Mill Rd , Oakton, Virginia 22124
Art & Exhibitions
Most Popular
Sappy Trails
Stewing over new ways to explore Virginia? Try the Brunswick County Stew Tour and Highland County’s Maple Syrup Trail. Read more
Park and Pig Out
Introducing a take-out tour of Richmond barbecue joints. Read more
Shenandoah Valley Oysters
BLU Point Seafood brings the taste of the Bay to Staunton. Read more